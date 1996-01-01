2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Element Symbols
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
When writing the isotopic symbol of an element, the subscript representing the atomic number of the atom can be left off (e.g. 18O instead of 188O). Which of the following statements explains why is this acceptable?
A
The atomic number of an atom is not important to be identified.
B
The atomic number of an atom is the superscript, not the subscript.
C
The atomic number of an atom can easily be found in the periodic table.