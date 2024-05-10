General Chemistry
Choose which is the stronger base. Explain why.
BrO3− or BrO2−
BrO2−;
It is less stable due to poorer accommodation of negative charge by lesser O atoms and its oxyacid HBrO2 is a weaker acid due to a lesser degree of electron density withdrawal from the O-H bond, making the bond stronger and less susceptible to deprotonation.
BrO3−;
It is less stable due to poorer accommodation of negative charge by more O atoms and its oxyacid HBrO3 is a weaker acid due to a lesser degree of electron density withdrawal from the O-H bond, making the bond stronger and less susceptible to deprotonation.
Neither of the two;
The two conjugate bases of oxyacids are similar in strength since the central atom is the same.