General Chemistry
Encircle the weaker base between the two. Explain why.
HSe− or HS−
HSe−;
Its corresponding acid (H2Se) has a longer and weaker bond to H, making it a stronger acid and its conjugate base (HSe−) a weaker base.
HS−;
Its corresponding acid (H2S) has a longer and weaker bond to H, making it a stronger acid and its conjugate base (HS−) a weaker base.
Neither of the two;
The two conjugate bases are similar in strength since the central atoms belong to the same group.
The two conjugate bases are similar in strength since the central atoms have very close radii and electronegativities.