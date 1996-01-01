7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass
7. Gases The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Toluene is used as a solvent in paint thinner and permanent markers. Elemental analysis of toluene shows it is composed of 91.25% C and 8.75% H. A 0.250 g sample of toluene is placed in a 500 mL flask at 25 ºC where the pressure of the gas was measured to be 0.1328 atm. Determine the molecular weight and molecular formula of toluene.
Toluene is used as a solvent in paint thinner and permanent markers. Elemental analysis of toluene shows it is composed of 91.25% C and 8.75% H. A 0.250 g sample of toluene is placed in a 500 mL flask at 25 ºC where the pressure of the gas was measured to be 0.1328 atm. Determine the molecular weight and molecular formula of toluene.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Molecular weight = 92.1 g/molMolecular formula = C7H8
B
Molecular weight = 100.2 g/molMolecular formula = C7H16
C
Molecular weight = 110.2 g/molMolecular formula = C8H14
D
Molecular weight = 114.2 g/molMolecular formula = C8H18