Toluene is used as a solvent in paint thinner and permanent markers. Elemental analysis of toluene shows it is composed of 91.25% C and 8.75% H. A 0.250 g sample of toluene is placed in a 500 mL flask at 25 ºC where the pressure of the gas was measured to be 0.1328 atm. Determine the molecular weight and molecular formula of toluene.