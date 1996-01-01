3. Chemical Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide a balanced chemical equation for the production of the II-IV semiconductor CdS from the reaction of dimethylcadmium [Cd(CH3)2] and diethyl sulfide [(C2H5)2S]. The byproducts of the reaction are ethane (C2H6) and butane (C4H10).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cd(CH3)2 + (C2H5)2S → CdS + C2H6 + C4H10
B
2 Cd(CH3)2 + 2 (C2H5)2S → 2 CdS + 3 C2H6 + 2 C4H10
C
Cd(CH3)2 + (C2H5)2S → CdS + 2 C2H6 + 2 C4H10
D
2 Cd(CH3)2 + 2 (C2H5)2S → 2 CdS + 3 C2H6 + 3 C4H10