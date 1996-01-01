Explosions using chemicals are accompanied by the release of hot gases, often seen by a shock wave traveling at speeds reaching 10300 m/s. Detonation of trinitrotoluene (TNT, C 7 H 5 N 3 O 6 ) causes it to decompose and form the following gases: N 2 , H 2 , CO, and C. Write a balanced equation for the detonation of TNT.