3. Chemical Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explosions using chemicals are accompanied by the release of hot gases, often seen by a shock wave traveling at speeds reaching 10300 m/s. Detonation of trinitrotoluene (TNT, C7H5N3O6) causes it to decompose and form the following gases: N2, H2, CO, and C. Write a balanced equation for the detonation of TNT.
2 C7H5N3O6 → 3 N2 + 6 H2 + 3 CO + 3 C
C7H5N3O6 → 3 N2 + 5 H2 + 6 CO + C
2 C7H5N3O6 → 3 N2 + 5 H2 + 12 CO + 2 C
3 C7H5N3O6 → 4 N2 + 4 H2 + 10 CO + C