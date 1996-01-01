2. Atoms & Elements
Law of Definite Proportions
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two samples of calcium bromide have undergone a decomposition reaction. Sample A produced 2.63 kg Ca and 10.5 kg Br. If sample B, produced 3.6 kg Ca, what is the expected mass of Br produced in kg?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
14.4 kg Br
B
13.6 kg Br
C
10.1 kg Br
D
16.9 kg Br