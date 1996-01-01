2. Atoms & Elements
Law of Definite Proportions
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
An unknown metal forms a compound with bromine and has the formula MBr5. What is the atomic mass of the metal, if a 6.897-g sample of the MBr5 contains 0.0541 mol Br?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
197.1 g/mol
B
312.9 g/mol
C
159.6 g/mol
D
237.9 g/mol