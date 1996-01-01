21. Nuclear Chemistry
Neutron to Proton Ratio
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the sketch below, protons and neutrons are depicted in red and gray spheres, respectively. Is the product nucleus, based on its mass number and atomic number, radioactive or stable?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The product nucleus is stable
B
The product nucleus is radioactive