21. Nuclear Chemistry
Neutron to Proton Ratio
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify whether the following nuclide is stable or radioactive: Platinum-196, Francium-224, 6429Cu, 6028Ni, 9843Tc. Explain.
A
Francium-224, 6429Cu and 9843Tc are stable because they have a stable neutron/proton ratio.
B
6429Cu and 9843Tc are radioactive because they have an odd number of protons and neutrons.
60 Francium-224, 28Ni and Platinum-196 are stable because they have a stable neutron/proton ratio.
C
Francium-224 is radioactive because it has a high atomic number.
6429Cu and 9843Tc are stable because they have a stable neutron/proton ratio.
6429Cu and 9843Tc are stable because they have a stable neutron/proton ratio.
D
Francium-224 is radioactive because it has a high atomic number.
6429Cu and 9843Tc are radioactive because they have an odd number of protons and neutrons.
6429Cu and 9843Tc are radioactive because they have an odd number of protons and neutrons.
