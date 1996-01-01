2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Group Names
2. Atoms & Elements Periodic Table: Group Names
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Pick an element from the list below that fits each description. Each element is used only once.
(a) an alkali metal
(b) a chalcogen
(c) a pnictogen
(d) a halogen
(e) a metalloid in group 15
(f) a noble gas
Elements: P, Cs, I, S, Kr, As
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) Kr
(b) P
(c) S
(d) I
(e) As
(f) Cs
(b) P
(c) S
(d) I
(e) As
(f) Cs
B
(a) Cs
(b) P
(c) S
(d) As
(e) Kr
(f) I
(b) P
(c) S
(d) As
(e) Kr
(f) I
C
(a) S
(b) Kr
(c) I
(d) P
(e) Cs
(f) As
(b) Kr
(c) I
(d) P
(e) Cs
(f) As
D
(a) Cs
(b) S
(c) P
(d) I
(e) As
(f) Kr
(b) S
(c) P
(d) I
(e) As
(f) Kr