21. Nuclear Chemistry
Rate of Radioactive Decay
21. Nuclear Chemistry Rate of Radioactive Decay
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Phosphorus-32 is a radiopharmaceutical drug used to treat cancer. A patient was administered 93.0 mg of P-32 which decays via beta decay and has a half-life of 14.3 days. Calculate the exposure (in Ci) for the first six hours of treatment assuming that none of the P-32 exited the patient's body.
Phosphorus-32 is a radiopharmaceutical drug used to treat cancer. A patient was administered 93.0 mg of P-32 which decays via beta decay and has a half-life of 14.3 days. Calculate the exposure (in Ci) for the first six hours of treatment assuming that none of the P-32 exited the patient's body.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.64×104 Ci
B
2.15×105 Ci
C
1.34×104 Ci
D
3.28×104 Ci