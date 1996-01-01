13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Molecular Polarity
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Describe why CHCl3 is a polar compound despite having a tetrahedral geometry which usually gives a nonpolar compound.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
CHCl3 is a polar molecule because the dipole moments do not cancel out
B
CHCl3 is a polar molecule because it contains different polar bonds.
C
CHCl3 is a polar molecule because the dipole moments cancel out.