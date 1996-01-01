8. Thermochemistry
Hess's Law
8. Thermochemistry Hess's Law
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate ΔHrxn for the reaction: Fe2O3(s) + 3 CO( g) → 2 Fe(s) + 3 CO2(g)
Use the following reactions and given ΔH's:
2 Fe(s) + 3/2 O2( g) → Fe2O3(s) ΔH = −824.2 kJ
CO(g) + 1/2 O2( g) → CO2(g) ΔH = −282.7 kJ
Calculate ΔHrxn for the reaction: Fe2O3(s) + 3 CO( g) → 2 Fe(s) + 3 CO2(g)
Use the following reactions and given ΔH's:
2 Fe(s) + 3/2 O2( g) → Fe2O3(s) ΔH = −824.2 kJ
CO(g) + 1/2 O2( g) → CO2(g) ΔH = −282.7 kJ
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
−23.9 kJ
B
+69.5 kJ
C
−12.9 kJ
D
+54.2 kJ