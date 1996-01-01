19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
52PRACTICE PROBLEM
Naphthalene has a melting point of 80.3 °C. Calculate the entropy change of fusion (ΔS°fus) for naphthalene. The value of ΔH°fus is 19.2 kJ/mol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔS = 33.7 J/(mol•K)
B
ΔS = 19.2 J/(mol•K)
C
ΔS = 54.3 J/(mol•K)
D
ΔS = 44.6 J/(mol•K)