16. Chemical Equilibrium
Reaction Quotient
16. Chemical Equilibrium Reaction Quotient
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Kc for the reaction at 820 °C is 1.02.
RbClO3 (s) → RbO (s) + ClO2 (g)
In a 5.60 L vessel at 820 °C, a mixture of 67.2 g RbClO3, 23.4 g RbO, and 7.89 g ClO2 was placed. As the system approach equilibrium, what happens to the amount of RbClO3?
The Kc for the reaction at 820 °C is 1.02.
RbClO3 (s) → RbO (s) + ClO2 (g)
In a 5.60 L vessel at 820 °C, a mixture of 67.2 g RbClO3, 23.4 g RbO, and 7.89 g ClO2 was placed. As the system approach equilibrium, what happens to the amount of RbClO3?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The amount of RbClO3 remain the same.
B
The amount of RbClO3 increases.
C
The amount of RbClO3 decreases.