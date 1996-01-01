16. Chemical Equilibrium
Reaction Quotient
16. Chemical Equilibrium Reaction Quotient
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction of PCl3 with O2 gas occurs readily as shown.
2 PCl3 (g) + O2 (g) → 2 POCl3 (g)
The equilibrium constant Kp for the reaction is 1.02 at 850 K. Will the reaction be at equilibrium when 0.018 atm PCl3, 0.016 atm O2, and 0.25 atm POCl3 are mixed at 850 K? If not, does the mixture need to produce more products or reactants to attain equilibrium?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The mixture is at equilibrium.
B
The mixture is not at equilibrium. It attains equilibrium by producing more reactants.
C
The mixture is not at equilibrium. It attains equilibrium by producing more products.