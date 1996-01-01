15. Chemical Kinetics
Average Rate of Reaction
15. Chemical Kinetics Average Rate of Reaction
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
The kinetic data for the reaction 2 A → B + C is given below.
Calculate the moles of B formed in the first 40 s of the reaction given that there is initially 2.0 L of A.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.391 mol B
B
0.587 mol B
C
0.826 mol B
D
0.970 mol B