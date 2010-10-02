15. Chemical Kinetics
Average Rate of Reaction
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the average rate for the reaction between 0 and 10s and between 30 and 40 s based on the gathered data
C6H12 → 2 C3H6
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.0x10-2 M•s-1, 7.9x10-3 M•s-1
B
-9.8x10-3 M•s-1, -6.6x10-3 M•s-1
C
9.0x10-2 M•s-1, 2.5x10-2 M•s-1
D
9.8x10-3 M•s-1, 6.6x10-3 M•s-1