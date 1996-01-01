The amount of gold in an alloy is generally expressed in carats. A bar of 24-carat gold is pure gold (100%). A certain piece of gold jewelry contains only gold (density = 19.3 g/cm3) and platinum (density = 21.4 g/cm3). It has a mass of 11.4 g and a volume of 0.576 cm3. Calculate the purity of the gold jewelry in carats.