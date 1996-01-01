1. Intro to General Chemistry
In an experiment, you combine water (d = 1.00 g/mL) and hexane (d = 0.66 g/mL) in a beaker to make a mixture with a total volume of 354.4 mL and a total mass of 312.9 g. Water and hexane do not mix. Calculate the volume of water and hexane in the mixture.
A
Vwater = 203.7 mL; Vhexane = 150.7 mL
B
Vwater = 215.8 mL; Vhexane = 138.6 mL
C
Vwater = 220.4 mL; Vhexane = 133.9 mL
D
Vwater = 232.3 mL; Vhexane = 122.1 mL