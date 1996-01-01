7. Gases
Gas Stoichiometry
Gas Stoichiometry
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the reaction of 5.693 g of Na2S following the balanced equation below:
Na2S(s) + 2 HCl(aq) + NaCl(aq) + H2S(g)
The total pressure of the gas is 121.2 kPa. Calculate the volume of H2S that is collected over water at 25.00 °C. The vapor pressure of water at 25.00 °C is 0.0313 atm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.151 L
B
2.569 L
C
3.451 L
D
1.531 L