7. Gases
Gas Stoichiometry
7. Gases Gas Stoichiometry
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Aqueous HBr reacts with a sample of metal strontium to produce H2 gas:
Sr(s) + HBr(aq) → SrBr2(aq) + H2(g)
It is discovered that the gas that forms has a volume of 4.281 L at 25 °C and a pressure of 783 mmHg. What is the partial pressure in mmHg of H2 if the gas is saturated with water vapor at a partial pressure of 22.9 mmHg? How much strontium metal was used in the reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The partial pressure of H2 is 760 mmHg. The mass of strontium used in the reaction was 30.6 g.
B
The partial pressure of H2 is 760 mmHg. The mass of strontium used in the reaction was 15.3 g.
C
The partial pressure of H2 is 783 mmHg. The mass of strontium used in the reaction was 31.6 g.
D
The partial pressure of H2 is 783 mmHg. The mass of strontium used in the reaction was 15.8 g.