10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
The Electron Configuration
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
A neutral atom has the following electron configuration: 1s22s22p63s23p2. What is the chemical symbol for the atom? How many electrons does the atom have? How many 1s electrons are in the atom?
