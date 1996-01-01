8. Thermochemistry
Kinetic & Potential Energy
8. Thermochemistry Kinetic & Potential Energy
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Imagine you have two blocks of metals, one is composed of iron and the other is composed of platinum. When both blocks are released from a height at the same, they will have the same velocity as they hit the ground. Will they also have equal kinetic energies?
Imagine you have two blocks of metals, one is composed of iron and the other is composed of platinum. When both blocks are released from a height at the same, they will have the same velocity as they hit the ground. Will they also have equal kinetic energies?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
No, because platinum is heavier than iron therefore it will have greater kinetic energy.
B
No, because iron is lighter than platinum therefore it will have greater kinetic energy.
C
Yes, because the two blocks have the same velocity as they hit the ground.
D
Yes, because the two blocks have the same mass.