8. Thermochemistry
Kinetic & Potential Energy
8. Thermochemistry Kinetic & Potential Energy
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
When a skydiver jumps off a plane, their kinetic energy increases. Where did the kinetic energy come from?
When a skydiver jumps off a plane, their kinetic energy increases. Where did the kinetic energy come from?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
As the skydiver falls, chemical energy from metabolism is converted to kinetic energy.
B
As the skydiver falls, the potential energy increases and in turn is converted to kinetic energy.
C
As the skydiver falls, gravitational potential energy is converted to kinetic energy.