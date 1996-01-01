16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
16. Chemical Equilibrium Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction is carried out at constant volume:
CaCO3(s) ⇌ CaO(s) + CO2(g)
An equilibrium state can be achieved if one of these conditions are met:
Consider the following reaction is carried out at constant volume:
CaCO3(s) ⇌ CaO(s) + CO2(g)
An equilibrium state can be achieved if one of these conditions are met:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction vessel initially contains CaCO3 only.
B
The reaction vessel initially contains CaO and CO2.
C
The reaction vessel initially contains CaCO3 and CO2.
D
The reaction vessel initially contains CaCO3 and CaO.
E
The reaction vessel contains all three substances.
F
The equilibrium state can be achieved with any of these combinations.