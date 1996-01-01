16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about chemical equilibrium are true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The concentrations of reactants and products are equal at equilibrium.
B
The concentration of products is higher than that of the reactants.
C
The concentration of reactants is higher than that of the products.
D
The rates of formation for the reactants and products are equal at the equilibrium state.