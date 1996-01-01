19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The gas-phase decomposition of AX3 molecules to A2 and X2 molecules is an endothermic reaction. The reaction is depicted in the diagram below:
Which of the following statement is true regarding the spontaneity of the reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction is spontaneous at all temperatures.
B
The reaction is nonspontaneous at all temperatures.
C
The reaction will be spontaneous at high temperatures.
D
The reaction will be spontaneous at low temperatures.