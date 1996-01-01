7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law: Density
7. Gases The Ideal Gas Law: Density
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The air we breathe is composed of different gases. At near sea level (288.15 K), the density of air is approximately 2.7×1019 molecules/cm3. Calculate the air pressure in millimeters of mercury.
The air we breathe is composed of different gases. At near sea level (288.15 K), the density of air is approximately 2.7×1019 molecules/cm3. Calculate the air pressure in millimeters of mercury.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
806 mmHg
B
760 mmHg
C
910 mmHg
D
560 mmHg