17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Acids Introduction
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Three RbA (A = X—, Y—, Z—) salt solutions are shown below. Note that water molecules and Rb+ ions have been removed from the images to improve clarity.
Which arrangement has the anions in ascending base strength?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
X— < Y— < Z—
B
Y— < X— < Z—
C
Z— < X— < Y—
D
Z— < Y— < X—
E
Y— < Z— < X—
F
X— < Z— < Y—