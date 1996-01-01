11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Dipole Moment
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The compound IBr has an experimental dipole moment of 0.70 D. Assuming that the bond length of IBr is the sum of the atomic radii, determine the partial charges on the atoms in IBr using the experimental dipole moment.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
+0.056 on I; –0.056 on Br
B
–0.056 on I; +0.056 on Br
C
+0.085 on I; –0.085 on Br
D
–0.085 on I; +0.085 on Br