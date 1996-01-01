11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Rank in decreasing magnitude of dipole moment and determine the direction of the bond dipoles: H2Se, H2O, and H2S.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
O–H > S–H > Se–H; The negative dipole will be in the direction of O, S, and H, respectively.
B
O–H > S–H > Se–H; The negative dipole will be in the direction of O, S, and Se, respectively.
C
Se–H > S–H > O–H; The negative dipole will be in the direction of O, S, and H, respectively.
D
Se–H > S–H > O–Se; The negative dipole will be in the direction of O, S, and H, respectively.