At 25 °C, two beakers were placed in a sealed container. Beaker A has 40.0 mL of 0.045 M aqueous solution of KBr. Beaker B has 40.0 mL of 0.065 M aqueous solution of a nonvolatile nonelectrolyte. Both solutions in the beakers were allowed to reach equilibrium. Identify the beaker that will have a rise in solution level.