14. Solutions
The Colligative Properties
14. Solutions The Colligative Properties
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
How will a 0.125 m CaCl2 solution compare to a 0.125 m NaCl solution in terms of boiling point? Will its boiling point be higher, lower, or the same as the NaCl solution?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The CaCl2 solution will have higher BP than the NaCl solution.
B
The CaCl2 solution will have lower BP than the NaCl solution.
C
Both solutions will have the same BP.