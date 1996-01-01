8. Thermochemistry
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sample of gas is placed in a container with a movable piston. The entire apparatus is heated the gas is allowed to expand. Identify the signs for q and w for the gas inside the container.
A
q = (+), w = (+)
B
q = (+), w = (–)
C
q = (–), w = (–)
D
q = (–), w = (+)