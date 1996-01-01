12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Orbital Theory
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory Molecular Orbital Theory
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
HOMO is the abbreviation for the highest occupied molecular orbital of a molecule and LUMO is the abbreviation for the lowest unoccupied molecular orbital. The difference in energy between the HOMO and LUMO can be determined by taking the electronic absorption (UV-visible) spectrum of the molecule. The HOMO-LUMO transition corresponds to molecules going from their ground state to their first excited state. Identify the orbital transition that the lowest energy peak of O2 corresponds to.
HOMO is the abbreviation for the highest occupied molecular orbital of a molecule and LUMO is the abbreviation for the lowest unoccupied molecular orbital. The difference in energy between the HOMO and LUMO can be determined by taking the electronic absorption (UV-visible) spectrum of the molecule. The HOMO-LUMO transition corresponds to molecules going from their ground state to their first excited state. Identify the orbital transition that the lowest energy peak of O2 corresponds to.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
σ*2p to σ2p
B
π2p to π*2p
C
π*2p to σ*2p
D
σ*2p to π2p