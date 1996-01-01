12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Orbital Theory
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory Molecular Orbital Theory
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statement is true regarding the comparison of the energy gap between the HOMO-LUMO for straight six-chain lithium atoms and straight eight-chain lithium atoms?
Which of the following statement is true regarding the comparison of the energy gap between the HOMO-LUMO for straight six-chain lithium atoms and straight eight-chain lithium atoms?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The energy gap between the HOMO-LUMO for a straight six-chain lithium atom is smaller than that of an eight-chain lithium atom.
B
The energy gap between the HOMO-LUMO for a straight six-chain lithium atom is larger than that of an eight-chain lithium atom.
C
The energy gap between the HOMO-LUMO for a straight six-chain lithium atom and eight-chain lithium atom is equal
D
None of the above