15. Chemical Kinetics
Integrated Rate Law
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following data was gathered for the reaction
AB3 → A + 3 B
Time (h) [AB3] (M)
0 0.100
1 0.0769
2 0.0625
3 0.0526
4 0.0455
5 0.0400
After 8 hours, determine the concentration of B
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.103 M
B
0.800 M
C
0.0706 M
D
0.212 M