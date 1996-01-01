15. Chemical Kinetics
Integrated Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Integrated Rate Law
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
What are the order of the reaction and the rate constant for the reaction based on the gathered data at 250 °C?
SCN- → NCS-
Time [SCN-]
0 1.00
5 0.861
10 0.741
15 0.638
20 0.549
25 0.472
What are the order of the reaction and the rate constant for the reaction based on the gathered data at 250 °C?
SCN- → NCS-
Time [SCN-]
0 1.00
5 0.861
10 0.741
15 0.638
20 0.549
25 0.472
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Zeroth order, 9.67x10-3 M/s
B
First order, 3.00x10-2 M/s
C
Second order, 1.69x10-2 M/s