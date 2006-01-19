21. Nuclear Chemistry
Intro to Radioactivity
21. Nuclear Chemistry Intro to Radioactivity
53PRACTICE PROBLEM
The enrichment of uranium fuel for atomic weapons differs from that of nuclear power plants. Which of the following best explains the difference?
A
Fissionable uranium fuel is highly enriched for atomic weapons as compared to that which is used in nuclear power plants.
B
Fissionable uranium fuel is highly enriched for nuclear reactors in nuclear power plants as compared to that which is used for atomic weapons.
C
The difference in the enrichment of fissionable uranium fuel for nuclear reactors in nuclear power plants and for atomic weapons is around a factor of ten.
D
The enrichment of uranium fuel in atomic weapons is 50% while that of nuclear reactors in nuclear power plants is 10%.