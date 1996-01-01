12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Geometry
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements based on the valence bond theory is not true about C4H7 with two consecutive double bonds?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The geometry of the carbon connected to two double bonds is linear.
B
The geometry of one of the carbons is bent.
C
The pi bonds between the two carbons connected by a double bond are perpendicular to each other
D
The geometry of one of the carbons is tetrahedral.