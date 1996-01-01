12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Geometry
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Select the correct image that shows the Lewis structure for the following compound and gives the geometry of each internal atom
H3CCOOCH2CH3 (one oxygen atom attached to 2nd C atom, second oxygen atom attached to 2nd and 3rd C atom)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C1: tetrahedral, C2: tetrahedral, O: bent, C3: tetrahedral, C4: tetrahedral
B
C1: tetrahedral, C2: trigonal planar, O: bent, C3: tetrahedral, C4: tetrahedral
C
C1: trigonal planar, C2: trigonal planar, O: trigonal planar, C3: trigonal planar, C4: trigonal planar
D
C1: tetrahedral, C2: bent, O: bent, C3: tetrahedral, C4: tetrahedral