Lattice Energy
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following compounds: LiAt, CsBr, BaTe, MgSe. Sort the compounds from the lowest to the highest magnitude of lattice energy.
A
MgSe < BaTe < CsBr < LiAt
B
BaTe < MgSe < LiAt < CsBr
C
CsBr < LiAt < BaTe < MgSe
D
LiAt < CsBr < MgSe < BaTe