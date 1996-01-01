18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
The equation for the reaction between nitrous acid and potassium hydroxide is
HNO2 + KOH → KNO2 + H2O
When 18.92 mL of HNO2 was titrated with 0.156 M KOH, 19.52 mL of KOH was required to reach the equivalence point. Calculate the mass of nitrous acid in grams present in a 1.00 qt sample
The equation for the reaction between nitrous acid and potassium hydroxide is
HNO2 + KOH → KNO2 + H2O
When 18.92 mL of HNO2 was titrated with 0.156 M KOH, 19.52 mL of KOH was required to reach the equivalence point. Calculate the mass of nitrous acid in grams present in a 1.00 qt sample
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
12.5 g HNO2/qt
B
3.48 g HNO2/qt
C
7.16 g HNO2/qt
D
1.89 g HNO2/qt