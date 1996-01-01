10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Cumulative
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the change in energy for the given reactions based on the ionization energy and electron affinity of the involved elements.
(A) Li (s) + Cl (g) → Li- (g) + Cl+ (g)
(B) Li (s) + Cl (g) → Li+ (g) + Cl- (g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(A) 1191 kJ (B) 171 kJ
B
(A) 1311 kJ (B) 869 kJ
C
(A) 171 kJ (B) 1191 kJ
D
(A) 869 kJ (B) 1311 kJ