33PRACTICE PROBLEM
The mass of a product from the same chemical reaction has a known weight of 5.20 g. Three groups measured the product. The recorded values are 5.70 g, 5.72 g, and, 5.74 g. The values of the group are ____.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Precise
B
Accurate
C
Neither accurate nor precise
D
Accurate and precise