1. Intro to General Chemistry
Significant Figures
1. Intro to General Chemistry Significant Figures
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
The true percentage of lead in a sample is 30.56%. Two students measured the percentage for three determinations. Calculate the average percentage for each set of data.
Student 1: 30.55, 30.54, 30.53
Student 2: 30.53, 30.57, 30.56
State which student had a more accurate measurement based on the average.
The true percentage of lead in a sample is 30.56%. Two students measured the percentage for three determinations. Calculate the average percentage for each set of data.
Student 1: 30.55, 30.54, 30.53
Student 2: 30.53, 30.57, 30.56
State which student had a more accurate measurement based on the average.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D