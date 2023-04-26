The Bedrock in Hudson Bay, Canada is the oldest known rock bed on the planet. Using uranium/lead radiometric dating, it has been found to be 4.28 billion years old. If we assume that the rock only contained 236U in the beginning, what would be the mass of 206Pb in a sample of the rock if it currently contains 1.500 g of 236U? (The half-life of 236U is t 1/2 = 4.47 x 109 years.)