Atomic Mass
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
There are two stable isotopes of chlorine, 35Cl and 37Cl. 35Cl has a mass of 34.9689 amu and a natural abundance of 75.77%. Calculate the m/m % of 37Cl which is the mass of 37Cl in grams contained in 100 grams of chlorine element.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
24.23 %
B
43.21%
C
50.69 %
D
25.63 %